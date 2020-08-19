1/1
David Allen Cochran
1952 - 2020
PLAINVILLE – David Allen Cochran, 68, of Plainville, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the Sturdy Memorial Hospital, Attleboro.
Born on July 21, 1952 in Attleboro, MA, he was a son of the late Earl and Winifred (Fell) Cochran.
David lived most of his life in Attleboro, residing the past two years in Plainville. He worked for Texas Instruments for over 25 years as a machinist. After his retirement from T.I. he worked part time as a cook at the Cozy Kitchen.
David enjoyed fishing with his son Sean and late brother Richard. He was an avid Boston sports fan and loved cooking, especially a cheeseburger for his grandson, Adam.
David is survived by his two sons, Sean Cochran and his wife Barbara of Attleboro and Christopher Cochran of Attleboro; his grandson, Adam Rusiloski of Taunton; his brother, Kenneth Cochran of Norton and many nieces and nephews.
He was the brother of the late Richard Cochran, Joseph Cochran and Beverly Cloutier.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck St., Attleboro.
A funeral home service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home. Burial will follow in St. Stephen's Cemetery, South Main Street, Attleboro.
For the safety of those who wish to pay their respects, please do so in accordance with CDC, Federal and State guidelines including social distancing and the use of face masks.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of David's mother, Winifred may be made to the Alzheimer's Association directly at https://act.alz.org/
To send David's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com





Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Duffy-Poule Funeral Home - Attleboro
AUG
21
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Duffy-Poule Funeral Home - Attleboro
Funeral services provided by
Duffy-Poule Funeral Home - Attleboro
20 Peck Street
Attleboro, MA 02703
(508) 222-0193
