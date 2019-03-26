Services Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services 161 Commonwealth Avenue N. Attleboro , MA 02763 (508) 695-0200 David Allen Dunham

David Allen Dunham, 70, of Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, March 23, 2019 with his loving wife by his side. He was the beloved husband of Lisa (Alger) Dunham, with whom he spent forty wonderful years together and was married on May 31, 1980.



Born on August 11, 1948 in Rome, NY, he was the son of the late Fay and Margaret (Murlin) Dunham.



David proudly and honorably served our country in the United States Army. A resident of Attleboro since 1986, he worked for thirty years as a Tree Surgeon at the Rhode Island branch of Lewis Tree Service, before retiring. He previously worked as a Machinist, a Metal Fabricator, and a Welder in the armored tank division when in the Army.



He was a true outdoorsman who loved fresh and saltwater fishing in addition to bird and deer hunting. He enjoyed boating, 4-wheeling, and motorcycle riding. David was a handy and creative man who could always be found tinkering with one project or another. David had a love of animals, with a special place in his heart for his faithful companion, "Bandit". David cherished his family and simply loved spending time with them.



In addition to leaving his adoring wife, Lisa, David was the loving father of Donna Bright and her husband, Jeff Bright, of Providence, RI; and the late Eric "Rick" Dunham and his wife, Cathy (Harris) Dunham, of Rome, NY. He was the proud and adoring grandfather of Eric Dunham, Kyle Dunham, Jeune Plasson-Robinson, Levi Bright, and Parson "Congo" Bright. He was the dear brother of Carl Dunham of Blossvale, NY; Steven Dunham of Camden, NY; the late Linda Kapsho; and the late Jerome "Jerry" Dunham. David was the loving son-in-law of Joanne (Fuller) Alger and the late Robert "Ike" Alger, and brother-in-law of Erica Grenier and her husband, James Grenier, of Foxboro, MA; and David Alger and his wife, Cheryl, of Fort Mill, SC. David leaves several cherished nieces and nephews, his extended family, and many dear friends, both near and far.



Relatives and friends are cordially invited to honor and remember David by gathering for a Memorial Visitation with Veteran's Honors on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. in the Memorial Chapel of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, immediately followed by a Celebration of Life Service and Remembrance, with Military Honors, at 1:00 p.m. at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home.



Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of David to a .



Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 26, 2019