ATTLEBORO – David Badejo Sr., 74, passed away at his home on Saturday, May 23, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the devoted husband of Christine (Proulx) Badejo of Attleboro.
Born on September 16, 1945 in Taunton, he was a son of the late Michael and Diamantina (Costa) Badejo.
David worked as a machinist for most of his life until his well-deserved retirement. He loved camping, woodworking and collecting coins. His most enjoyable moments were times spent fishing.
In addition to his wife, David is survived by his two daughters, Lynette Heffernan of Attleboro and Brenda Dmytryck of Eastanollee, GA; his two sons, David Badejo Jr. of Attleboro and Michael Badejo of Toccoa, GA; his six grandchildren, three great grandchildren and his sister, Brenda Rebello of Taunton.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck Street, Attleboro.
A funeral liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Church, 133 North Main St., Attleboro.
Burial will take place privately.
All who should attend will be asked to follow all Massachusetts guidelines for safety and social distancing and be mindful of others while at the visiting hours or the funeral liturgy.
In lieu of flowers, donations in David's name may be made American Lung Association: American Lung Association National Direct Response Headquarters, 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016.
To send David's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 26, 2020.