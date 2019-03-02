Services Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home 40 MacArthur Blvd Bourne , MA 02532 (508) 759-3511 For more information about David Forget David D. Forget

1943 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers David D. Forget formerly of Bourne, MA passed away February 8, 2019 while wintering in Port Charlotte, FL. David was born and raised in Attleboro, Ma and was the son of the late Julien Forget and Florence Forget. David graduated from Attleboro High school prior to enlisting in the US Navy and served on board the USS America before his honorable discharge. David was a formed police officer for the town of Bourne, MA, he also served as security at the Plymouth Nuclear power plant before entering a long career in real estate. He worked for Upper Cape realty and Century 21 Bourne landing before retiring.



David was the husband of Colleen J. (McGrath) Forget for fifty three years. Besides his wife David is survived by his daughter Michelle (Forget) Oliver and son in law Thomas Oliver, his son Craig D. Forget and daughter in law Nicole (Carey) Forget, and five grandchildren William Oliver, Amanda Oliver, Cameron Forget, Callen Forget, and Rebecca Forget. David is also survived by his brother Arthur Forget of Maryland.



After retiring David enjoyed working part time at Edaville Railroad in Carver during the summertime and the Cove golf course in Port Charlotte, Fl during the wintertime.



Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 4pm - 7pm at the Nickerson-Bourne Funeral home at 40 MacArthur Blvd. Bourne, MA. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 11am at the Nickerson-Bourne Funeral home 40 MacArthur Blvd., Bourne, MA. followed by the Final burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. A celebration of life will follow.



Due to David's love for dogs, especially police working dogs, the family is requesting that in lieu of flowers please direct all donations to Vested Interest in K9s. In memory of David at (https://www.crowdrise.com/davidforget). Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices