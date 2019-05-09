David DeCosta

Known for his big heart and ready smile, David DeCosta of Burlington, VT passed away unexpectantly of a heart attack on January 24. He was 31 years of age.

He is the son of Foxboro native Mary Lou (Authelet) DeCosta of Colchester, VT and Ronald DeCosta of Utica, NY. He is survived by his sister, Elaine Day of DeFuniak Springs, FL, his aunts and uncles and several cousins.

Grandparents are Jack and the late Marge Authelet of Foxboro and Ronald and the late Mary Madeline DeCosta of North Dighton.

David enjoyed music, on-line gaming and time with family and friends. He attended Colchester schools.

David was night auditor at Days Inn in Colchester and enjoyed the support and encouragement of his co-workers and the night audit Reddit group.

A service celebrating David's life will be held at the Union Church in South Foxboro on Saturday, May 18 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Bill Dudley presiding. Family members will remain for calling hours until 4:30 p.m. Interment will be private at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, family members have asked if something could be done in David's memory that would have pleased him, like giving someone a reason to smile every day, extend a kindness to a stranger without expecting anything in return, and help make the world a better place, one day at a time. Published in Sun Chronicle on May 9, 2019