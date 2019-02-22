Services Cheshire Family Funeral Home 46 South Winchester Street Swanzey , NH 03446 (603) 357-2980 David E Straley

1943 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers David E. Straley, 75, of Winchester, NH. and formerly of Mansfield, MA. died suddenly on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at home.

David was born the son of the late Olympia Helen Stylos and Russell Lambert on October 5, 1943 in Newton, MA. David was raised by his mother and father, Robert Straley. He was educated in Newton and graduated from Newton High School class of 1961. He then attended Newton Junior College.

In 1966, David was inducted into the United States Army and served as an infantryman with a specialty in field artillery. David served a combined 18 years in the United States Army and Massachusetts Army National Guard reaching the rank of Staff Sergeant. He proudly participated in the Boston Pops 4th of July celebration at the Boston Esplanade along the banks of the Charles River for many years with his Army National Guard Unit 101st Field Artillery Regiment. David was a proud veteran and supporter of the military.

He was the former owner and operator of his family business, Straleys Stationers in Newton Centre Massachusetts until its closing in 1987, followed by a career working for the United States Post Office in Wrentham, MA.

On April 6, 1991, he exchanged vows with Patricia Mann. They were married at the American Legion Post 225 in Wrentham, MA. with family and friends in attendance. They have been happily married for almost twenty-eight years.

David retired in 2006 to spend more time with his family and loved ones. He enjoyed fishing and boating as a member of the Charles River Yacht Club, driving and showing his classic cars, cooking, grilling and socializing with his friends. He was a man of faith and grew up a member of the Methodist Church in Newton Centre, MA.

David was a forty-year member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks, Franklin Lodge, Post 2136 in Franklin, MA. He was also a long-time member and former Commander of the American Legion, Post 225 in Wrentham, MA.

David is survived by his wife, Patricia Straley of Winchester, NH. His children; Tina Halloran and her significant other, Duke Champney of Winchester, NH. Douglas Straley and his wife Jennifer of Yorktown Heights, N.Y. and Deirdre Straley and her husband Ernest of Wilmington, MA. His sister, Linda Roaks and her husband Ron of Madison, IN. He is also survived by his grandchildren Kieffer, Angelika, Laci, Annabelle, Nolan, George, Maya, Charles, and great granddaughter, Indigo, as well as cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. David is pre-deceased by his beloved son, David Jr. and his siblings; James Straley, Joanne Flaherty and Richard Straley.

David's life will be celebrated with family and friends on Sunday, February 24th from 12 to 3pm at the Wrentham Massachusetts American Legion Post 225, 592 South St, Wrentham, MA 02093.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in his memory to the , By Phone:(855) 448-3997 or Online: support.woundedwarriorproject.org/Donate?

All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St. Swanzey, NH. 03446. WWW.cheshirefamilyfh.com Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 22, 2019