Services Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services 161 Commonwealth Avenue N. Attleboro , MA 02763 (508) 695-0200 David Francis Martin

1943 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers David Francis Martin, 75, of North Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully at Garden Place Health Center on Saturday, April 13, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Patricia (Ryan) Martin, to whom he was married on March 16, 2001.



Born on July 4, 1943 in Norton, MA, he was the son of the late Francis Martin and the late Vivian (Patenaude) Martin.



A graduate of Norton High School, Class of 1961, he was the proud Owner and Operator of the former Fox Fuel and Northstar Burner Service in Seekonk, MA for thirty years, before retiring.



A resident of North Attleboro since 1998, he previously lived in Seekonk and Norton, MA.



A kind and outgoing man with a warm smile, David was an enthusiast of older "muscle" cars, having owned many and having enjoyed attending car shows over the years. He was a whiskey aficionado, and in his younger years was an avid fisherman and enjoyed ice skating.



In addition to his wife, Patricia, he leaves his loving children: Claudia Arcand and her husband, Dr. Paul Arcand, of Sutton, MA; Barbara Lee Martin and her husband, Jay Tucker, of Greenville, RI; and Eric David Martin of Greenville, RI. David was the proud grandfather of four grandchildren. He was the son-in-law of the late E. Patricia (Crocker) Ryan and the late James A. Ryan.



Relatives and friends are cordially invited to remember David at a Celebration of Life Gathering on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. in the Commonwealth Chapel of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA.



Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of David to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011, or at www.alz.org.



For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA (508) 695-0200 Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices