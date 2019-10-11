Home

Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home
126 S Main St
Attleboro, MA 02703
(508) 222-0498
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Portuguese American Club
65 Prairie Ave.
Attleboro, MA
David L. Frazier Sr.

David L. Frazier Sr. Notice
ATTLEBORO-David L. Frazier Sr passed away unexpectedly on Sept 25, 2019 in his home.

A lifelong Attleboro resident and he loved his community. He went to school and shared his life with his brothers and friends. He went on to raise his own family close by.

David is survived by his three children. Nicole Frazier 36 her two daughters Dacoda 18 and GraceLynn 11 in Maine. His first son David Frazier Jr 27 his two daughters Jessinia Frazier 5, Cadence Frazier 2 in Ohio and his son Brandon Frazier 24. David Sr is also survived by his brothers Tommie Frazier 59 and his wife Ruth, Kevin Frazier 54 and his wife Kathy in Florida. Kevin's two sons Chad 28 and Jason Frazier 29 and Ronnie Frazier 51 and his wife Holly and daughter Megan Frazier 25 in New York. Surviving niece Jennifer Conlon 37 and her three children Kali 14, Jakob 10, Quentin 1. Steven Frazier 27.

David was predeceased by his Father Thomas Frazier, mother Anita Perry-Frazier and brother Steven Frazier 54

David Sr was an admirable man that many looked up too and loved to be around. He loved his FRAZIER name and family more than anything. David loved sports and if there was a game on he didn't miss it. If he could make it to a game he was there. His lifelong trade as a carpenter provided for his family and friends if ever he could help. David was know for throwing benefits and banquets around Attleboro for families in need. David is the most amazing man, father, and person you would be blessed to meet. He's definitely more than one in a million he's once in a lifetime. Daks it!!

Arrangements entrusted to the Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home, Attleboro.

A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday October 20, 2019 beginning at 12pm at the Portuguese American Club, 65 Prairie Ave. Attleboro, Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

To light a memorial candle, sign the online register or for directions, please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 11, 2019
