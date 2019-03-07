Services Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services 161 Commonwealth Avenue N. Attleboro , MA 02763 (508) 695-0200 David Lee Watelet

1946 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers David Lee Watelet, 72

David Lee Watelet, 72, of Rehoboth, MA, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, MA. He was the beloved life partner of thirty-four years of the late J. Kimball Darling III, who passed away on December 23, 2010.

Born on March 29, 1946 in Providence, RI, he was the son of the late Ermand L. Watelet and the late Ruth E. (Jillson) Watelet.

A graduate of Warwick (RI) Veterans High School, he received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Brown University in 1968.

David proudly and honorably served our country in the United States Army, serving in Vietnam. He worked for more than thirty years for Glaxo-Smith-Cline (GSK) in the blood laboratory and as a laboratory courier.

A resident of Rehoboth for most of his adult life, he previously lived in Attleboro, where he attended Second Congregational Church.

A quiet man of great faith, he had many interests and passions. David had a fascination with trains, and could spend hours watching them go, often at the Attleboro train station. He had a large and beautiful model train set and especially loved the Vermont Railroad. He was a skilled gourmet cook and enjoyed gardening flowers and vegetables. He loved animals of every kind and held a special place in his heart for his cherished Beagle, "Murphy". David truly cherished spending time with his family and good friends.

David was the loving brother of Robert P. Watelet and his wife, Carol Watelet, of West Hatfield, MA; and Richard "Peter" P. Watelet and his wife, Ann L. (Hargitt) Watelet, of Narragansett, RI. He leaves two dear nieces and four dear nephews.

Friends and family are cordially invited to honor and remember David by gathering for a Visitation on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA.

Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend a Funeral Service on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Second Congregational Church, 50 Park St, Attleboro, MA.

Graveside Services will immediately follow the funeral service in Stevens Corner Cemetery, Rehoboth, MA, at which time David will be laid to rest alongside his late partner.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of David to either Second Congregational Church, 50 Park Street, Attleboro, MA 02703, or to the Massachusetts Society for the Protection of Cruelty to Animals – M.S.C.P.A., 1577 Falmouth Road, Centerville, MA 02632.

For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro. (508) 695-0200 Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices