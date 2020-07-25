David Mark Cooper
David Mark Cooper, 64, of North Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Sharon M. (McNamara) Cooper whom he married on September 1, 1985.
Born on August 20, 1955 in New Haven, CT, David was the son of Ruth (Levine) Cooper of New Haven, CT and the late Meyer Cooper.
Raised in Orange, CT, David was a graduate of Amity Regional High School, Woodbridge, CT, and was also a graduate of Northeastern University, Boston, MA, where he received his Bachelor's Degree in Business Management.
David was a resident of North Attleboro for the past twenty-seven years, having previously lived in Norwell, MA. Over the years, he worked for various retail companies as a store manager.
In his spare time, David enjoyed playing golf and tennis, fine dining, cooking, and watching sports with his family. More than anything, David loved spending time with his family. A great Dad, he coached and attended as many of his children's sport games as possible. David was a lover of music, especially Rock & Roll, and attended countless Allman Brothers Band concerts, among others, over the years.
In addition to his wife and mother, David leaves his four children: Mark R. Cooper and his wife, Gabriella Cooper, of Astoria, NY; Jeffrey M. Cooper of Boston, MA; Andrew D. Cooper; Elizabeth J. Cooper both of North Attleboro, MA; his brother, Gary Cooper of Orange, CT and numerous nieces and nephews; his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and mother-in-law and extended family; along with his many dear friends and of course his dog Buddy. David was predeceased by his beloved daughter Jessica Marie Cooper with whom he will be laid to rest.
With strict adherence to applicable Covid-19 health precautions, including social distancing and the use of face masks, friends and family are cordially invited to honor David by gathering for a Visitation in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 10:00 - 11:30 AM, followed by a Funeral and Celebration of Life Service at 11:30 AM in the "Memorial Chapel."
A private burial will immediately follow in the First Parish Cemetery, Norwell, MA.
As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of David to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleborough. (508) 695-0200