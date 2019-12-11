|
David H. McEleney, age 75, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at his home in Attleboro, Massachusetts.
Born in Providence, Rhode Island to Beaupre and Aino McEleney, David was a was raised in Attleboro. He was the brother of Barry McEleney and Bruce McEleney.
David was married to the late Claire (Geddes) McEleney and was the beloved father of Kathleen McEleney and father in law of Sean Healey, and the cherished grandfather of his two grandsons Aidan and Liam Healey.
David worked as an operating engineer for metals recycling in Providence where he retired. He was an avid sportsman and outdoorsman playing football and basketball in high school and enjoying cycling, shooting, kayaking, fishing and bird watching in his later years. David was an accomplished artist and enjoyed drawing and painting. He also was an avid reader of history and philosophy.
David loved watching his grandsons play hockey, and proudly cheered them at rink side throughout the seasons. He was a wonderful father and grandfather and friend, and his love, wisdom, support, and sense of humor filled our hearts with joy.
At David's request, a memorial service will be held privately at the Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home followed by interment at Saint John's Cemetery in Attleboro. Please help us celebrate David's life by donating to the in David's and Claire's name.
Donations can be made at www.cancer.org or to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Dec. 11, 2019