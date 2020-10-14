1/
David N. Holmes
1938 - 2020
David N. Holmes, 82, of Venice, Florida; formerly of Attleboro, MA, died on Thursday, October 8, 2020 in Venice, Florida after a period of declining health.

He was the husband of Janet R. (Oliver) Holmes to whom he had been married for 59 years.

Born in Brockton, MA on September 7, 1938, he was the son of the late Merle and M. Mildred (McQueeney) Holmes. David was a graduate of Attleboro High School - Class of 1956.

Mr. Holmes was a lifetime member of the Attleboro Lodge of Elks, BPOE 1014.

He was employed by Mass Electric / National Grid for 34 years. He retired as a lineman in 1998 and moved to Florida part time in 1999 and permanently in 2010. In retirement, David enjoyed golf and especially tennis.

In addition to his wife he is survived three sons: Scott Holmes (Christine) of Sarasota, FL; Steven (Linda) Holmes of Norton, MA and Peter Holmes of Attleboro, MA; a brother: Richard (Susan) Holmes of Raynham, MA; three grandsons: Morgan Clark, Cameron Holmes, Zachary Holmes all of Sarasota, FL and a great grandson: Quinn of Sarasota, FL and three nephews and
one niece.

He was the brother of the late Robert F. Holmes.

Graveside services followed by burial will take place at a later date at the Newell Burying Ground in South Attleboro, MA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations In Mr. Holmes' name may be made to the Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238.

For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an
online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com .

Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleborough. (508) 695-0200

Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services - N. Attleboro
161 Commonwealth Avenue
N. Attleboro, MA 02763
(508) 695-0200
October 14, 2020
Our thoughts remain with you and your family at this time. We are honored by the trust and confidence you have placed in us during this difficult time.
The Staff of Dyer-Lake Funeral Home & Cremation Services
October 11, 2020
My cousin, David, had the most disarming smile of any member of my family. Although I hadn't seen in him in many years since he and Janet moved to Florida, I will always remember that smile fondly.

There was one funny event that came to my mind when I heard about Dave's passing last week. When we were kids growing up in Massachusetts Dave, as the oldest of all my cousins on my mother's side of the family, loved to play little practical jokes on his younger siblings and cousins. On one occasion he asked me if I'd like to see something really strange and amazing. He handed my a small covered jar, about the size of a mayonnaise or peanut butter jar and told me to look inside. I could see some strange things in what looked to me like water inside the jar but I had no idea what they were. Dave told me they were "heebie jeebies" and to be very careful that they didn't escape. I nearly dropped the jar before he grabbed it back, laughed in great delight at his little cousin's gullible fear and showed me that what I was looking at was a jar full of rubber bands, floating around in water. There was nothing cruel about that incident. As a kid who grew up in a home without any siblings perhaps that's why I remember it so clearly and in such a positive light. In fact, he had made me feel like I had been let in on a great joke which my oldest cousin had chosen me to share it with.

Rest in peace, Dave.
Gerry Slaney
