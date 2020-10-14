David N. Holmes, 82, of Venice, Florida; formerly of Attleboro, MA, died on Thursday, October 8, 2020 in Venice, Florida after a period of declining health.
He was the husband of Janet R. (Oliver) Holmes to whom he had been married for 59 years.
Born in Brockton, MA on September 7, 1938, he was the son of the late Merle and M. Mildred (McQueeney) Holmes. David was a graduate of Attleboro High School - Class of 1956.
Mr. Holmes was a lifetime member of the Attleboro Lodge of Elks, BPOE 1014.
He was employed by Mass Electric / National Grid for 34 years. He retired as a lineman in 1998 and moved to Florida part time in 1999 and permanently in 2010. In retirement, David enjoyed golf and especially tennis.
In addition to his wife he is survived three sons: Scott Holmes (Christine) of Sarasota, FL; Steven (Linda) Holmes of Norton, MA and Peter Holmes of Attleboro, MA; a brother: Richard (Susan) Holmes of Raynham, MA; three grandsons: Morgan Clark, Cameron Holmes, Zachary Holmes all of Sarasota, FL and a great grandson: Quinn of Sarasota, FL and three nephews and
one niece.
He was the brother of the late Robert F. Holmes.
Graveside services followed by burial will take place at a later date at the Newell Burying Ground in South Attleboro, MA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations In Mr. Holmes' name may be made to the Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238.
