My cousin, David, had the most disarming smile of any member of my family. Although I hadn't seen in him in many years since he and Janet moved to Florida, I will always remember that smile fondly.



There was one funny event that came to my mind when I heard about Dave's passing last week. When we were kids growing up in Massachusetts Dave, as the oldest of all my cousins on my mother's side of the family, loved to play little practical jokes on his younger siblings and cousins. On one occasion he asked me if I'd like to see something really strange and amazing. He handed my a small covered jar, about the size of a mayonnaise or peanut butter jar and told me to look inside. I could see some strange things in what looked to me like water inside the jar but I had no idea what they were. Dave told me they were "heebie jeebies" and to be very careful that they didn't escape. I nearly dropped the jar before he grabbed it back, laughed in great delight at his little cousin's gullible fear and showed me that what I was looking at was a jar full of rubber bands, floating around in water. There was nothing cruel about that incident. As a kid who grew up in a home without any siblings perhaps that's why I remember it so clearly and in such a positive light. In fact, he had made me feel like I had been let in on a great joke which my oldest cousin had chosen me to share it with.



Rest in peace, Dave.

Gerry Slaney