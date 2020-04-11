|
ATTLEBORO – David A. Perry Sr., 88, of Attleboro, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the Attleboro
Healthcare. He was the husband of the late Helen (Tipping) Perry.
Born on November 28, 1931 in Attleboro, MA, he was a son of the late Enos and Lottie (Thompson)
Perry.
David grew up in Attleboro and was a graduate of Attleboro High School. He then attended the
Stockbridge School of Agriculture and received his Associates Degree in Horticulture.
He was employed at the Attleboro Park's Department under the direction of legendary Park
Commissioners, Robert William "Bill" Sharkey. David later owned and operated the Farmers Village
Garden Shop from 1952 until his retirement.
He was a member of the Centenary Methodist Church and enjoyed landscape design and fishing off
Nantucket and the Vineyard.
David is survived by his children, David Perry Jr. of Rehoboth and Mark Perry of West Bridgewater; his
brother, Ralph Perry of Orr Island ME; eight grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
He was the father of the late Timothy Perry.
Funeral services will be held privately.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, Attleboro.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, Attleboro.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 11, 2020