David R. Plante, age 57, a lifelong resident of Norton, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
Born in Attleboro, MA on September 8, 1961, he was a loving son of Irene J. (Mousseau) Plante of Norton and the late Wilfred Plant, Jr.
David grew up and was educated in Norton. He graduated from Massasoit Community College in Brockton with an associate degree in Computer Science and later attended UMASS in Boston.
For several years, Dave worked as a warehouse selector for the Baxter Company in Mansfield. He formerly worked as a welder, a trade he learned from his late father.
David truly loved spending time with his family, especially his daughter who was the apple of his eye. His hobbies included metal fabrication, was a motorcycle enthusiast and a proud member of AA. He had a special place in his heart for animals, was a "computer geek" was affectionately known as "Bert" by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his devoted daughter Hannah I. Plante of Norton and her mother Jennifer. He was the dear brother of Wilfred Plante, III of Mansfield, Edward A. Plante of Norton, Stephen R. Plante of Norton, Linda J. McKenna and her husband Daniel of Middleboro and Brian G. Plante of Norton. He was the adoring uncle of Shana, Nicole, Tara and Tiffany and is also survived 3 grandnieces and 1 grandnephew.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend a service in celebration of his life on Wednesday, August 7th from 1:00-4:00 P.M. at the Norton VFW, 38 Summer Street, Norton.
In place of flowers and in accordance with David's wishes, please make donations in his memory to the Hannah I. Plante Educational Fund, care of Mansfield Bank, 225 West Main St., Norton, MA 02766.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St., Norton.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 6, 2019