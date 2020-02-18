|
David Ronald Hodgdon, of Hopedale, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020, surrounded by family and listening to U2, his favorite band. His death came just weeks before he was to turn 45, and almost a year after his diagnosis with gallbladder cancer. David was a 1993 graduate of Foxborough High School and a 1997 graduate of Ithaca College. Dave had a gift for building significant relationships and inspiring those around him to live their lives with as much passion, integrity, humor, and mischief as he did. His friends and family will forever treasure his legacy of optimism and strength.
In all things, Dave led with his heart. He married his high school sweetheart Lisa (DeWolf) Hodgdon in 2000 and quickly settled into the community of Hopedale. True soulmates, Dave and Lisa shared a mutual love of nature, skiing, cuisine, music, and, most of all, raising their three children, Madeline, Leah, and Teddy, to be as kind, generous and principled as themselves. They are active parishoners at Sacred Heart Parish in Hopedale and dedicated to many community and school organizations.
While Dave treated every day as an opportunity for adventure, he especially loved planning vacations and traveling. After a childhood of road trips and visits to Florida, Dave took his travel to the next level as an adult by studying abroad in London, backpacking through Europe, driving to the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia, scuba diving in Aruba, and camping, skiing, and rafting throughout the Northeast. Dave and Lisa shared this love of exploration with their children at every available moment, bringing them everywhere from Washington DC to New York City, Costa Rica and Mexico. As his health worsened, Dave chose to spend his precious time and energy returning to the beaches of Tulum, Mexico, just weeks ago, where the family enjoyed a week of sun, sand and being together.
Professionally, Dave's gift for empathy led him to pursue careers in marketing and restaurant management before finding his true calling in residential real estate. Dave loved the stories of families trying to find their new homes, and he treated each client like members of his own family. For Dave, each transaction was personal, as was everything he did.
In addition to his wife and children, Dave is survived by his parents Susan and Ronald Hodgdon of Foxboro, and his siblings Matthew and his wife Sandra Hodgdon of Holliston, Tom and his wife Sonya Hodgdon of Chalfont, Pennsylvania, and Kate and her husband Ruchir Shah of Southborough, as well as nine nieces and nephews and countless friends.
Calling hours will be held at Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home in Milford, Massachusetts, from 4 to 8 pm on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on at 10 am on Thursday, February 20 at Sacred Heart Parish in Hopedale. His burial will follow in the Hopedale Village Cemetery in Hopedale MA.
In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of David Hodgdon to support cancer research and patient care. Gifts may be sent to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA
02284 or online at www.dana-farber.org/gift.
Dave would want all of us to live each day as he did: with passion, faith, and kindness.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 18, 2020