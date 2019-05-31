Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
30 South Street
Foxborough, MA 02035
(508) 543-5471

David T. Piecewicz


1974 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
David T. Piecewicz Notice
David T. Piecewicz, age 45, passed away on May 23, 2019.



David was born on February 23, 1974 in Norwood and was a graduate of Foxborough High School, Class of 1992. David was employed at National Lumber in Mansfield. He married his wife Kim on September 14, 2008 at the Coachman's Lodge in Bellingham.

David was a car enthusiast and a fan of NHRA drag racing. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, son and friend.



Loving husband of Kim (Johnson) Piecewicz of Blackstone. Devoted father of Abigail Piecewicz of Blackstone. Beloved son of Ann Thomas of Foxborough and Thomas Piecewicz and his wife Julie of Foxborough. Brother of Peter Piecewicz of Attleboro and Patricia Snow and her husband Wade of Canton.



Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Friday, May 31 from 4 PM to 7 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 AM at St. Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter Street, Foxborough. For additional information please contact 508 543-5471. To send an on line condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.



In lieu of flowers, donation in David's memory may be made to the s Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675-8571 or to https://www.google.com/search?q=liberty%20house%20manchester%20nh.
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now