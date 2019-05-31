David T. Piecewicz, age 45, passed away on May 23, 2019.







David was born on February 23, 1974 in Norwood and was a graduate of Foxborough High School, Class of 1992. David was employed at National Lumber in Mansfield. He married his wife Kim on September 14, 2008 at the Coachman's Lodge in Bellingham.



David was a car enthusiast and a fan of NHRA drag racing. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, son and friend.







Loving husband of Kim (Johnson) Piecewicz of Blackstone. Devoted father of Abigail Piecewicz of Blackstone. Beloved son of Ann Thomas of Foxborough and Thomas Piecewicz and his wife Julie of Foxborough. Brother of Peter Piecewicz of Attleboro and Patricia Snow and her husband Wade of Canton.







Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Friday, May 31 from 4 PM to 7 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 AM at St. Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter Street, Foxborough. For additional information please contact 508 543-5471. To send an on line condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.







In lieu of flowers, donation in David's memory may be made to the s Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675-8571 or to https://www.google.com/search?q=liberty%20house%20manchester%20nh.