North Attleboro David M. Turner , 79, of North Attleboro passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of Joanne ( Colligan) Turner to whom he was married to for 38 years.
Born in Boston on April 8, 1941, he was the son of the late William Turner and the late Joseph, Sr. and Audrey (Beers) Dominico.
David entered the United States Army after attending Milton High School and proudly served his country from 1958 to 1961 in the Military Police. He was stationed in Korea for a portion of that time.
After his Honorable Discharge, he began a 60 year career as a chef in many area establishments including Pier 4 in the Seaport District and other fine dining establishments such as The Toll House in Whitman, The 57 Park Plaza in Boston, and other establishments from Maine to Arizona. He was the executive chef at The Nicholas Restaurant in Norwood for 13 years. Once he retired, he became a livery driver to stay active.
David loved working in his yard, planting trees, flowers, and maintaining his garden. His lawn and flowers were considered the best in the neighborhood where he had lived since 1983. David also loved riding his motorcycle and working on his cars and trucks. You knew his car from his CHEF license plate. David cherished his time with his grandchildren and was nanny to Nicholas for his first year. Although a quiet man, once you knew him you loved him and his very dry sense of humor. David had favorite quotes to live by if you are going to do itdo it right and Thanks, but Ill do it my way.
In addition to his wife, Joanne, David is survived by his daughters: Tina Delorey and her fiancé Eric Romsey of Franklin, and Tara (Delorey) Cormier and her husband Bryan of Cumberland, RI and their sons Nicholas and Ray Cormier; and his son David Turner.
David is also survived by his brothers: Thomas Turner and his wife Anne of South Weymouth; and Joseph Dominico, Jr. and his wife Laurie of Hanson; a sister: Winifred Dansby and her husband Steven of Norwell and his sister-in-law Diane Turner of Mashpee. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and his 3 grand fur babies.
David was predeceased by his brother James Turner.
A private graveside service will be held for David in Mount Hope Cemetery, North Attleboro.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of David to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 or www.kidneyfund.org.
To sign an online guestbook for David, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com.