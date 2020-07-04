ATTLEBORO- David White, 97, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020 into the loving arms of his beloved wife Carrie, to whom he was married for 73 years.
David was born in Attleboro and was the son of the late Harold White and Ellen (Benson) White of Attleboro. He was the brother of Asa White of Attleboro and the late Alvin and Russell White. David was a US Army veteran of World War II and served in the European Theatre from 1940-1945, fighting in the Battle of the Bulge, Colmar Pocket and the Ruhr where he was awarded the Purple Heart. He was a trumpet player in the US Army Band and had the distinction of playing with Glen Miller and Ray Coniff. After returning home, he married his dear wife Carrie (Scialoia) the love of his life.
David worked as a Die Cutter for Balfour Co., Swank and Foster Metal for many years. In his free time, he built cottages on the cape with his neighbor and friend.
David loved antique cars and fully restored three of them which he sold to Harrahs Auto Museum in Nevada. He took his family on many vacations to New Hampshire, Maine and the Cape, summering in Dennisport. The family twice traveled on road tips, zig zagging the country to different attractions ending in California to visit his wifes family, whom he loved.
He was a great father and had lots of fun with neighborhood children who all played in his yard chasing him around. His hand made club houses, teepees and snow dragons provided magical childhood memories to last a lifetime.
David is survived by his two daughters, Diane Baenziger and her husband Keith of Attleboro and Lauren Beauregard and her husband Dennis of S. Attleboro; granddaughters, Jolie Beauregard of NY and Sydney Dufort and her husband Peter; two great grandchildren, Weston and Mitchell of Attleboro; he was the grandfather of the late Austin Beauregard. David is also survived by his many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Private arrangements at Mr. Whites request have been entrusted to the Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home Attleboro.
To leave a message for Davids family, please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com