David Wright Ingraham, 61, of Foxborough, formerly of Dover-Foxcroft, Maine, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at his home. He was the son of the late John and Ann (Dillingham) Ingraham.







David was born in Waterville, ME on September 6, 1957 and was a graduate of the Foxcroft Academy. He later earned his Bachelor's Degree at the University of Maine. He worked in the banking industry for more than 30 years. He was a devoted and loved son, brother and uncle.







He is survived by his siblings, Susan B. McFarland and her husband John of Buxton, ME and Peter C. Ingraham and his wife Anne of Newton, MA. He was the loving uncle of W. Scott Sargent and his wife Kayla, Sarah B. Mainit and her husband Corey, John C. Ingraham and Joseph C. Ingraham.







Special thanks to the Cook and Campbell families for their many years of love and support.



A reception for family and friends will be held from 12:00 to 4:00 pm on Friday, June 7 at the Augusta Civic Center in Augusta, Maine. A private graveside service will be held earlier that day.







