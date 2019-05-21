Services Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home 15 Grove Street North Attleboro , MA 02760 (508) 695-5651 Dawn C. Harrop

Notice Condolences Flowers PLAINVILLE – Dawn C. Harrop, 60, of Messenger St. passed away peacefully on Saturday May 18, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of Edwin Harrop Jr.



Born on March 27, 1959 in Pawtucket, RI. she was the loving daughter of the late Earl and Carol (Wright) Brown.



She was a graduate of Tollgate High School.



Dawn was a dietary aide at Cranston General Hospital and a Manager at the Salvation Army Store in Attleboro.



Anyone who knew Dawn knew about her native pride. Her home was proudly displayed with many dream catchers and other Native American nick nacks. Before she became sick Dawn could be found outside soaking up the sun and listening to the radio. She also enjoyed camping with her family, cabins, the outdoors and alone time with her husband Edwin. Nothing was more important to Dawn than her two children and her husband. Many will be able to tell stories about her going above and beyond for her children John and Brittany.



She is survived by her loving children John Harrop of Plainville and Brittney Harrop of Attleboro. She is also survived by Isaac Brown of New Mexico, William Brown of Cranston, RI, Gail Brown of Warwick, RI, Thomas Brown of Shreveport, LA., James Brown of Warwick, RI, Lynn Adams of Warwick, RI. Steven Brown of Georgia and Robin Brown of Georgia.



Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday May 22, 2019 from 5-8pm in the Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home 15 Grove St. North Attleboro. A funeral home service will be held on Thursday May 23, 2019 at 11am in Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home. Burial will be private at a later date.