Diane Marie (Schofield) Plouffe, age 70, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2019 at Norwood Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Bernita (McGee) Schofield.



Diane was born on July 31, 1948 in York, ME and earned her RN degree at Newton Wellesley Hospital in 1969 and her Certified RN Anesthetist degree at Carney Hospital in 1976. She was employed at Norwood Hospital for the bulk of twenty eight years. She married her husband Donald on April 4, 1970 in York, ME. She was a loving wife, mother and Nana who was an avid reader, amateur photographer and loved to dance to the end.



Beloved wife of Donald Conrad Plouffe. Devoted mother of Nicole Courville Roche of Plainville and Renee Jeanette O'Brien of North Attleboro. Loving Nana of Leo, Michael, Noah and Eli. Sister of Carol Gustavsen of Braintree, John Schofield of York, ME and Joel Schofield of Newburyport.



Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Friday, March 8 from 4 to 7 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough. For additional information please contact 508 543-5471. To send an on-line condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.



In lieu of flowers, donation in Diane's memory may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2019