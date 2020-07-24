Deborah Keenaghan, 67, of Attleboro, MA, formerly of North Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, July 20, 2020 at her home.
Born on August 9, 1952 in Cumberland, RI, she was the daughter of the late Raymond F. Keenaghan and the late Karla M. (Araujo) Keenaghan.
Deborah was a graduate of Cumberland High School, Class of 1970.
For over ten years, Deborah ran her own company, East Coast Fire Protection, formerly Jade Fire Protection. More recently, she worked as a realtor with United Real Estate Company, helping home buyers find their dream homes in the Boston Metro South-West area.
In her spare time, Deborah enjoyed hiking, traveling, and photography. She took many cruise ship vacations and was especially fond of trips to her "second home" near Narragansett Beach. Deborah was a lover of the outdoors and held a special place in her heart for animals.
Deborah is survived by her three loving children, Clayton M. Canning and his wife, Beth Canning, of East Greenwich, RI; Breanne R. Slate and her husband, Chad N. Slate, of Taunton, MA; and Tyler B. Szpila of Attleboro, MA; her two grandchildren, Rowen C. Canning and Maeve I. Canning, both of East Greenwich, RI; and her brother William "Bill" Keenaghan of New Port Richey, FL. She also leaves many dear friends.
All services for Deborah are private at the request of her family.
As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Deborah to a charity of one's choice
.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleborough. (508) 695-0200