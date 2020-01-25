|
NORTH ATTLEBORO – Deborah R. Godfrey, 61, of Broad Street passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital surrounded by her devoted family. She was the wife of Albert Godfrey for over 33 years.
Born June 21, 1958 in Cambridge, she was a daughter of the late Howard and Ruth (Michaud) Nutting.
Deborah grew up in Milton and was a 1976 graduate of Milton High School. She resided in Wrentham for over 10 years before moving to North Attleboro 11 years ago.
She graduated from Northeastern University in Boston with a degree in recreational therapy in 1981 and volunteered as a teacher's aide at Montessori Academy of Cape Cod in Falmouth for 7 years.
For the past two years, she's worked as the head-cashier at the Big Y grocery market in Walpole and had previously worked as branch operations manager at Bank of America at several locations including Franklin, Wrentham and Natick for over 20 years.
She was an active mom and volunteered her time with her kids' cheer and football activities. She was the fundraising coordination and cheerleading coordinator for King Philip Pop Warner football and cheerleading from 1996-2002.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Jessica Godfrey of North Attleboro; her son, Gregory Godfrey and fiancee' Julie of Oxford;
Three siblings; Kenneth Nutting and wife Mary of Foxboro and Bruce Nutting and wife Michelle of Cazenovia, NY and Jeffery Nutting and wife Renee' of Milton;
A sister-in-law Lynne Nutting of Norwood and many nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
She was sister of the late William Nutting.
Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, February 1 from 2-4:30 p.m. at Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro. A funeral service will be held at the conclusion of visitation at 4:30 p.m. in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 1701 North Beauregard Street, Alexandria, VA 22311.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jan. 25, 2020