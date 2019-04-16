Services Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home 126 S Main St Attleboro , MA 02703 (508) 222-0498 Deborah Ruth West

Notice Condolences Flowers Deborah Ruth West, 73, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2019. Deborah was born in Attleboro and was the daughter of the late Robert Turner and Esther (Leach) Turner.



Deborah graduated Attleboro high school and was employed at Poland Spring for many years and later worked as a finance agent for Talbots Financial until her retirement. Deborah was the former chairwoman of the Attleboro Little League Women's Auxiliary and in her spare time, enjoyed sewing and spending time in her garden. She also enjoyed meals at Spumoni's and trips to Bliss Dairy with her high school friends and was an avid New England Sports fan. Deborah had a special place in her heart for animals especially her beloved dogs, Rielee, Cleo and Samantha. Most of all, she cherished the time she spent with her family and was a devoted grandmother to her only grandson Jaret Thomas West.



She is survived by her son, Timothy West of Pawtucket; brother, John Turner and his wife Sandra of E. Longmeadow; grandson, Jaret Thomas West and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Marianne Mitchell.



Her funeral will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 10am in the Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home 126 South Main St., Attleboro. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.



Burial will follow in the Seekonk Cemetery, Seekonk. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 5-8pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Yankee Golden Retriever Rescue. 110 Chapin Rd., Hudson, MA 01749. Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 16, 2019