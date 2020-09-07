Obituary for Debra L Gibbons
ATTLEBORO - Debra L. Gibbons passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 2, 2020 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital, Attleboro.
Debbie was born on August 17, 1956 and was a lifelong resident of Attleboro. She attended St. John's Elementary School, Attleboro High School and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education from Bridgewater State College. She also earned her license to become a Pharmacy technician.
Debbie was the loving daughter of the late Bernard and Leatrice Gibbons. She is survived by her sisters Karen, her husband John & nephew Noah Kowal of Rehoboth and Gail Medeiros of Florida. She joins her other two sisters in heaven, the late Cheryl Kowal and the late Wanda Preitauer. Debbie also leaves behind her two sweet cats, Latte and Sadie and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Debbie was a kind, caring person who always put others before herself. Everyone who knew her enjoyed her sense of humor and words of wisdom. Through good times and tough times she was always able to laugh and make jokes, put things into perspective and lend a helping hand when needed.
She enjoyed being at the beach, rooting for the New England Patriots gardening, reading Danielle Steele books, Barry Manilow concerts, dancing, Zumba, going to the movies and attending Mass at St John's the Evangelist Church. Mostly, she cherished all the time spent with her beloved family and friends.
Visitation Services will be held on Thursday, September 10th from 5:00-7:00 pm at Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck Street, Attleboro,
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, September 11th at 10:00 am at St. John the Evangelist Church, 133 North Main St., Attleboro followed by the burial at St John's Cemetery, West Street, Attleboro.
For the safety of those who wish to pay their respects, please do so in accordance with CDC, Federal and State guidelines including social distancing and the use of face masks.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Friends of the Attleboro Animal Shelter directly at https://faaspets.org/