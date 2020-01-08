Home

FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
(478) 788-2929
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
3:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
Dennis Clark Bliss


1959 - 2020
Dennis Clark Bliss Notice
Dennis Clark Bliss, 60, of Newnan passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Funeral Services to honor his life will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in chapel of FairHaven Funeral Home, 4989 Mt. Pleasant Church Rd, Macon, GA 31216. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 2:00 p.m.
Dennis was born on June 3, 1959 in Rome, New York. He proudly served our country in the United States Air Force for 21 years and retired as a Master Sergeant. He was a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans. After retirement he went to work for Delta Flight Products where he was a Technical Writer.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving family; his wife Rhonda Bliss, Children; Dawn Bliss, Joshua Bliss, Daniel Bliss, Charles Rabun (Ria) and Amanda Vanderlee (Jason). Seven grandchildren and siblings; Chris Mendez (Kevin) and Mr. & Mrs. Michael Bliss.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jan. 8, 2020
