|
|
Dennis Clark Bliss, 60, of Newnan passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Funeral Services to honor his life will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in chapel of FairHaven Funeral Home, 4989 Mt. Pleasant Church Rd, Macon, GA 31216. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 2:00 p.m.
Dennis was born on June 3, 1959 in Rome, New York. He proudly served our country in the United States Air Force for 21 years and retired as a Master Sergeant. He was a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans. After retirement he went to work for Delta Flight Products where he was a Technical Writer.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving family; his wife Rhonda Bliss, Children; Dawn Bliss, Joshua Bliss, Daniel Bliss, Charles Rabun (Ria) and Amanda Vanderlee (Jason). Seven grandchildren and siblings; Chris Mendez (Kevin) and Mr. & Mrs. Michael Bliss.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jan. 8, 2020