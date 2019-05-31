Services Norton Memorial Funeral Home 19 Clapp Street Norton , MA 02766 (508) 285-4402 Dennis R. Lynch, Jr.

Notice Condolences Flowers Dennis R. Lynch, Jr., age 44, a lifelong resident of Norton, passed away at home on Friday, May 24, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Christine A. (Girouard) Lynch, to whom he was wed on July 19, 1997.







Born in Attleboro, MA on January 14, 1975, he was the loving son of Dennis R., Sr. and Judy E. (Candage) Lynch of Beverly Hill, Florida.







Dennis grew up in Norton and was a 1994 graduate of Norton High School. For the past ten years, he had been employed as the operations manager for Modulease Corporation in Plainville. He was an invaluable and dedicated worker who was thought of as family by his employers and co-workers and was the heartbeat of the company's success.







Dennis loved spending time with his family and was a passionate jeep owner. He was a member of the Ocean State Jeepsters and a member, as well as an instructor at the Red Dragon Martial Arts Academy in Norton.







He was also an avid golf enthusiast and a true New England sports fan who will always be remembered for his remarkable sense of humor, regardless of the situation.







In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by his devoted sons: Joshua M. Lynch of Norton and Tiague N. Lynch of Norton. He was the dear brother of Deborah J. Markley of North Carolina, the son-in-law of Deborah K. Girouard of Attleboro and the late Stephen E. Girouard, Sr. and is also survived by his loving nieces and nephews.







Visiting hours, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be held on Friday, May 31st from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St (Off Route 140, Taunton Avenue) Norton.







Services and burial will be private and in lieu of flowers, donations in Dennis's memory may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 120 Wall St, 29th Floor, New York, NY 10005.







