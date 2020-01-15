|
|
REDDING Dennis R., Colonel, USAF (ret) 79 of South Yarmouth and formerly of North Attleboro passed away peacefully at his home, after a long battle with cancer. He had three loves in his life; his family, his country, and sports officiating.
He was the husband and best friend of Betty J. (Lukow) Redding. They were married for 55 years.
Born in Attleboro, Dennis was a 1958 graduate of North Attleboro High School, where he was class president for four years, and a four-year letterman in football, baseball and basketball. He earned his Masters Degree from Chapman University.
He and Betty shared 27 years of military life. He flew 300 combat missions in Southeast Asia as a Radar Navigator on B-52s. He was awarded two Distinguished Flying Crosses, numerous Air Medals, and two Legions of Merit as commander of multiple overseas and stateside bases. He was honorably discharged as a Colonel in 1989.
Dennis kept busy, in his spare time, officiating sports events. He was a respected high school football, basketball and softball official as well as a college football official, working many tournaments and state championship games. He volunteered as an umpire for the Cape Cod Senior Softball League for many years. His greatest accomplishment was working as a Replay Official for the Atlantic Coast Conference, culminating in his selection to officiate the 2017 Cotton Bowl. Off the field, he mentored numerous officials.
Together, Dennis and Betty raised two cherished children who brought great joy to their life. He is survived by his son, Kevin Redding and his wife, Carrie of Unionville, CT; his daughter, Kathy Meyer and her husband, Chris of Andover, VT; his four amazing granddaughters; Kailey and Erin Redding, and Zoe Ray and Evelyn Meyer. They never failed to bring love to his heart and a twinkle to his eye. He is also survived by his brother, David Redding and his wife Marilyn of North Attleboro; his sister, Vicki Lankarge of Avon, CT, and many nieces and nephews who were all part of the family that he so deeply loved. Dennis was predeceased by a sister, Marie McIssac.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday January 18 in St. Pius X Church, Station Ave., South Yarmouth.
Interment will be private in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.
Visiting hours will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday January 17 in the Hallett Funeral Home, 273 Station Ave., South Yarmouth. www.hallettfuneralhome.com.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Visiting Nurse Association of Cape Cod - Hospice, 255 Independence Drive, Hyannis, MA 02601 www.capecodhealtcare.org/give.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jan. 15, 2020