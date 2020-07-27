1/1
Diana Lynne "Dee" (Airey Gower) Pierce
1949 - 2020
Diana Lynne "Dee" Airey Gower Pierce entered into eternal rest on July 21, 2020, at the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence, RI. She was born in Springfield, MA on September 9, 1949, to the late Jacqueline "Jackie" and Thomas "Fred" Airey. The Aireys moved to Attleboro, MA in 1961, where "Father Fred" served as the minister of All Saints Episcopal Church until his passing in 1976.
She graduated from Attleboro High School in 1967 and went on to earn her Bachelor's degree in education at Springfield College and to work as a teacher for several years in the Woodcock and Martin Elementary schools in North Attleboro, MA. After starting her family, she worked for Preschool Adventures in Plainville, MA, before changing careers to work with the elderly, serving as Activities Director at Pleasant Manor and Bristol Nursing Homes in Attleboro, and later working at Hillside Adult Day Health Center in Attleboro.
Dee was a member for many years of All Saints Episcopal Church in Attleboro and Community Covenant Church in Rehoboth, MA. She loved to worship God through the arts and music, in choirs and in dance, drama and clown ministries. Dee was known to many as an artistic and creative person, who loved to draw, paint, write, knit, crochet and work with photographs. She especially enjoyed using these talents to create artwork for family, friends, and for young children with congenital heart disease, a cause she was passionate about. Dee dearly loved her family and was a devoted grandmother. She was also a lover of animals and nature, especially the beach.
Dee leaves behind her husband David Pierce of Attleboro, MA; her sister Linda Airey and brother-in-law Ronald Tancrede of Mesa, AZ; her brother-in-law Arthur Taylor of West Yarmouth, MA; her son Adam Gower and his wife Wendy of Attleboro, MA; her son Jason Gower and his wife Siobhan of Newcastle, OK; her stepdaughters Jennifer Foley and Stephanie Pierce of Holbrook, MA; 8 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She joins her parents Jackie and Fred, her sister Wendy Airey Taylor, and many other family and close friends.
A memorial service will be held at Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home in Attleboro in 2021 due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Community VNA of Attleboro.

Published in Sun Chronicle on Jul. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 25, 2020
I first met Dee in 1963 and we remained friends until her passing. My deepest condolences to her husband Dave and her sons Adam and Jay and their families. My deepest condolences to her sister Linda as well. She will be missed by so many.
Diane Weber
Friend
July 25, 2020
very saddened to hear about dee. i have many fond memories of dee and the entire family. when we were young we all would lay in the grass at night and dee, linda and wendy would sing twinkle twinkle little star.
Barbara J Rouille
Friend
July 24, 2020
My friend my buddy. It's been hard getting older together but our communications with each other were filled with awesome memories and love. WARA was a big one full of laughter. Blessings and Peace for you Dee and your family. You will always be smiling in my heart.
Janice Trahan
Friend
