Diane Palma (Zaniboni) Fontanini
1945 - 2020
Diane Palma (Zaniboni) Fontanini, age 75, of Mansfield, passed away at her home on June 12, 2020 surrounded by the comfort of her loving family. She was the daughter of the late Henry and Katherine (Geneviez) Zaniboni.

Diane was born on May 26, 1945 in Brockton and was a graduate of Whitman High School. She was a long-time dance instructor at the Shirley Matta Dance Academy in Brockton. Diane enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and gardening. She was a cat lover who rescued every stray that showed up on her doorstep. Diane most enjoyed spending time with her family. Diane was a loving mother, grandmother and friend who loved spending most of her time with her family.

Beloved mother of Kathleen Hemond of Mansfield and Deborah Quinlan of New Eagle, PA. Devoted grandmother of Nicholas, Adam and Kyle Hemond. Long-time companion of Louis DiPietro. Sister of Marilyn Stoll of Whitman and the late Peter and Edward Zaniboni. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are private and are under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, Foxborough. To send an on line condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation.org
or Compassionate Care Hospice of Southeastern Massachusetts, LLC, 100 Myles Standish Blvd., Suite 103, Taunton, MA 02780.

Published in Sun Chronicle on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
30 South Street
Foxborough, MA 02035
(508) 543-5471
