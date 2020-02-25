|
PLAINVILLE – Dianne M. Banks, 68, of Plainville passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.
Born January 6, 1952 in Attleboro, she was a daughter of the late Mario, Sr. and Theresa (McMahon) Blazic.
Dianne was a lifelong resident of Plainville and a 1970 graduate of King Philip High School in Wrentham.
She worked at several Stop & Shop grocery stores throughout her career and was head of the bakery at the North Attleboro Stop & Shop for several years.
She later worked as the head clerk at Interstate Truck Stop on Route 1 in Wrentham for over 20 years.
Dianne loved the beach and spending time at the ocean.
She is survived by two siblings: Brenda Cipriano of Plainville and Francis "Skip" Blazic of Maine; her godchild: Coreen Ward of North Attleboro and many nieces and nephews.
She was sister of the late Butch Blazic, Jr. , William Blazic, Theresa Kellog, and Doreen Crosta.
Services are respectfully private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Kidney Foundation, 85 Astor Avenue, Suite 2, Norwood, MA 02062.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 25, 2020