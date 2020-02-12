|
|
Dianne "Terri" (Copello) Mello, age 62, of Norton, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her adoring family, on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. She was the beloved wife of Horace H. Mello, to whom she was wed for thirty-two years. Born in Brockton, MA on January 28, 1958, she was a loving daughter of the late Francis and Doris (St. Germain) Copello.Terri grew up in Stoughton, was a 1976 graduate of Stoughton High School and futured her studies, attending Bridgewater State College. A dedicated homemaker to her treasured family, Terri had worked as a Floral Manager at Shaws Supermarkets for forty years. She had made her home in Norton for the past thirty years and was a communicant of Saint Mary's Church in Norton. Terri's family was truly the essence of her life. She loved flowers, hiking, reading and keeping up on history. She will be sadly missed by those whose lives she touched and fondly remembered for her caring nature and remarkable wit and humor.In addition to her beloved husband, her legacy lives on through her devoted children: Tony Romanelli of Holliston, Horace Andrew Mello of Rockland, Valentine Maria Mello of Cumberland, RI, Rebecca Demelza Mello of Norton and Terrell Manuel Ross Mello of Norton. She was the dear sister of Dorita Cunningham of Plymouth, Marie Birkenhead of Rutland, VT and the late Francis Copello, who is survived by his wife Helen Copello of Colorado. She was the cherished grandmother of Alyssa, Tyler, Isaac and Leah and is also survived by her loving nieces and nephews. Her funeral Mass, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be celebrated on Friday, February 14th at 11:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 1 Power Street, Norton. Burial will follow at the Timothy Plain Cemetery in Norton. Visiting hours are omitted and in lieu of flowers, Terri's family has requested that donations in her memory be made to Spiritual Care Services at Brigham & Women's Hospital, 75 Francis St., Boston, MA 02115.Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St., Norton. To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.nortonmemorial.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 12, 2020