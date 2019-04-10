Home

Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-0180
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dolores A. Travers, 81, of Attleboro, MA, died peacefully, April 7, 2019 at Golden Pond. She was the widow of Robert W. Travers. They had been married for 40 years.

Born in Johnston, RI , she was a daughter of the late Gaetano & Emelia (Pelinga) Tareteta. She had recently lived in Attleboro after spending 15 years in No Fort Myers, FL

Dolores worked as a hairdresser for over 27 years at the salon she owned & operated, Dee's Head Stop in Johnston. She was a member of SW Florida Quilters Guild & made award winning quilts. She was an immensely talented & creative woman. She was a gifted seamstress making curtains, clothing & more. She created beautiful jewelry, enjoyed knitting & crocheting & loved to cook Italian dishes for her family and friends.

She is survived by her children and stepchildren: Michael T. Murphy and his wife Cynthia of North Providence, Robert W. Travers, Jr., Jane M. Travers, Lisa A. Travers, all of Attleboro and Sean M. Travers and his wife Laurel of No Attleboro, many grandchildren & great grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Cathy A. Murphy Pietros & sister of the late Antonio & Leonard Tareteta.

A visitation will be held Thursday 9-11am in the Anderson-Winfield Funeral Home, Rt 44 at Greenville Common, Greenville. Burial will follow in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimers' Assocation.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 10, 2019
