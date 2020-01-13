|
Dolores R. (Fregeau) Johnson, 59, of Attleboro, Massachusetts passed into eternal life on January 10, 2020. She was the loving wife of George H. Johnson. They had been married 37 years.
The funeral for Dolores will be Wednesday at 9:00 am from the Manning-Heffern Funeral Home, 68 Broadway, Pawtucket. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady Queen of Martyr's Church, Coyle Drive Seekonk at 10:00 am. Her burial will be in Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery, Pawtucket.
The calling hours for Dolores will be on Tuesday from 4-8 pm in the funeral home. For the full obituary, directions and online condolences, please visit www.manningheffern.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jan. 13, 2020