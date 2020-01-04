|
Dolores "Dolly" (Sosville) Rosinski, age 78, passed away at Norwood Hospital unexpectedly, surrounded by the comfort of her loving family on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Leonard and Jeannette (Laliberte) Sosville.
Dolly was born in Pawtucket, RI on July 21, 1941. She was raised in North Attleboro and has lived most of her life in Foxborough. Beloved wife of the late George Joseph Rosinski. Dolly worked making jewelry for Creed Rosary in North Attleboro for many years, before leaving to raise her family. Something she loved, always there for everything her children and grandchildren did.
Dolly was "Nana" to five. But spent over 50 years nurturing and caring for so many more. She loved children and became a second home for so many. They all loved the time they spent at "Dolly's". They would come by the house these days with their own children to visit. And they would all tell you, her cooking was the best, and no one could match her Brownies.
She loved her country music and enjoyed all the local shows. She was able to take the trip of a lifetime to Nashville, with her oldest and dearest friend Mary Brown. Something that meant the world to her.
Loving mother of Lori McDonald and her late husband Joseph of Foxborough, Gail O'Neill and her husband Michael of Foxborough and Larry Cote. Devoted grandmother of Shawn, Scottie and Chrissy McDonald and Amanda and Rachel O'Neill. Sister of Lois, Betty, Gloria and Mary. Sister in-law of Albert Rosinski. Also survived by her beloved dog Joey.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 4-7 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street in Foxborough. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter Street in Foxborough. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Foxborough. To leave an on line condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com. For additional information please contact 508-543-5471.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jan. 4, 2020