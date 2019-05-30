Services Pilgrim Church of Duxbury 404 Washington St Duxbury, MA 02332 Don "Donnie" Samuelson

Notice Condolences Flowers Donald (Donnie) Samuelson November 12, 1951- January 27, 2019

Don Samuelson of Bridgewater, known to all who adored him as Donnie passed away suddenly on Sunday, January 27 from heart failure. Family and friends are in a state of disbelief and shock. Don was the son of John and Marjorie Samuelson and the best brother, leaving his sister Lois, a brother David and wife Debra, a nephew DJ and extended family and friends from east to west coast with emptiness beyond words. Donnie was known for his love of sports from early years golfing at D.W. Field Park, playing basketball in the backyard to South Congregational Church leagues to high school soccer at Brockton High School. Don was a history major at Boston State College, but soon realized after graduation his talents were in journalism, resulting in a career of sports writing. He was a fixture at local sporting events writing for the Associated Newspapers as sports writerand editor. Donnie also wrote for community newspapers and the Foxboro Reporter. Interviewing high school and college athletes and learning of their aspirations beyond sports energized him to follow their futures and maintain friendships. Don was a man believing in dreams and inspiring all who came into his life. Along with his talent as a writer Don worked asthe South Area Jewish Community Center Director of Health and Physical Education for adults, teens and children. He was the Physical Education Director for the Boys and Girls Club of Charlestown, the Recreation Supervisor at the Sally Blair Ames Complex at Stonehill College and the Special Events Coordinator at Wheaton College. In more recent years Don worked at Foxboro High School as Athletic Department Supervisor and then moved on to Pembroke High School as Athletic Department Supervisor. In his younger years Donnie worked for 25years as a Summer Sports Camp Staff Instructor for Old Colony YMCA, Stonehill College, Boston College, and Wheaton College (Dave Cowen's School). For the past 15 summers Donnie could befound in the parking lot of Duxbury Beach directing beach goers for a fun day of sunshine with his big smile and friendly nature. Donnie enjoyed spending time traveling to visit family, as well as having family on his home turf to share his interest in Boston's culture bringing great joy and fulfillment for all who were privileged to have him as a personal tour guide.



A memorial service is planned for 11:00 A.M. onWednesday, June 12 at Pilgrim Church of Duxbury. A celebration of life and remembrance will follow at Blakeman's on Duxbury Beach.



Donations in memory of Don Samuelson can be made to:



Boys & Girls Club of Charlestown



15 Green Street



Charlestown, MA 02129 Published in Sun Chronicle on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.