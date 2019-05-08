Services Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home 15 Grove Street North Attleboro , MA 02760 (508) 695-5651 Donald A. Girard Sr.

1930 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers ATTLEBORO – Donald A. Girard, Sr., a long term resident of North Attleboro, formerly of Assonet and Bridgewater passed away on Friday April 19, 2019.



Born on November 26, 1930 in Waltham, MA he was the son of the late Albert J. and Cecelia (McDonald) Girard.



He was a 1949 graduate of Bridgewater High School and a graduate of Bridgewater State College.



He enlisted in the Army and served 3 years during the Korean War and served in Germany just after the Berlin air lift. After the war, he received a Master's in Education from Bridgewater State and also received a minor in science. In 1959, he started teaching History at North Attleboro High School and various science classes. In 1968 he began teaching at Medfield High School until his retirement in 1990.



Donald was active in the North Attleboro Knights of Columbus. He was a longtime communicate of St. Marks Church in Attleboro Falls since the founding.



Don enjoyed photography, gardening and woodworking.



He is survived by his 4 children: Theresa B. DeFluri and her husband Peter of Virgina; Donald A. Girard, Jr. and his wife Julie of New Hampshire; Robert J. Girard and wife Kristen of Massachusetts; Albert J. Girard, II and wife Susanna also of Massachusetts. His siblings: Ann G. Ritz of New York, and Rose J. Bevis of Massachusetts.



He was predeceased by his two brothers: John A. Girard and Raymond J. Girard.



Burial will be held privately at the Massachusetts National Cemetery.



In the spirit of learning please make any donations to Richards Memorial Library, 118 Washington Street, North Attleboro, MA 02760 attn: Frank Ward.



