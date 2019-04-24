Services Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services 161 Commonwealth Avenue N. Attleboro , MA 02763 (508) 695-0200 Donald B. "Don" Marshall

1937 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Donald "Don" Benson Marshall, 81







Donald "Don" B. Marshall, 81, of Attleboro, MA, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, April 15, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Joyce A. (Carter) Marshall, to whom he married on September 14, 1963.



Born on July 18, 1937 in Lincoln, RI, he was the son of the late John Marshall and the late Frances (Kubat) Marshall.



A resident of Attleboro, Don for many years attended St. Theresa of the Child Jesus parish, was a member of the South Attleboro American Legion and the South Attleboro Lions Club.



Don proudly and honorably served our country in the United States Navy. He then worked in construction and until retiring, co-owned and operated Riverside Mills in Providence, RI.



His lifelong passion of scuba diving brought him all over the world including The Red Sea, Hawaii, Cozumel with the deepest dive of 250 ft. He loved diving at Cape Cod for Lobster and wreck diving throughout New England. Don was past President of the Old Colony Amphibians of Attleboro and an honorary member of the Boston Sea Rovers.



Don along with George Dawley, built and raced a dragster. They won in three categories at the 1961 New England Championship (Top Eliminator, Top Time and their class). His need for speed netted him three classic Corvettes.



More than anything, Don loved being with family and friends.



In addition to his wife, he leaves his loving children: Donald "Don" A. Marshall, and his wife, Kim; David B. Marshall and his wife, Melissia; and Kristen L. Ferreira and her husband, Stephen. He was the proud grandfather of Brandon, Blake and Brittany Marshall, and Madison and Mason Ferreira, great-grandfather of Harper Marshall and step-grandfather of Paul, Courtney, and Kerri Mendence. He was predeceased by his siblings: Richard, Joyce, Ida, John and Edward Marshall. He is survived by his sisters Beverly Noelte, Lynn Ferguson, and Susan Kelly, and by many nieces and nephews. Don leaves his dear friend, Bob Gaudette and was predeceased by his dear friend, Bob Cartier.









Relatives and friends are cordially invited to honor and remember Don by gathering for a Visitation with Veteran's Honors on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Memorial Chapel of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Common-wealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, immediately followed by a Funeral Service with Full Military Honors.



Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Don to either The ARC of Bristol County Hillside Adult Day Health Center, 16 Hillside Avenue, Attleboro, MA 02703, or to Community VNA, 10 Emory Street, Attleboro, MA 02703.



Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 24, 2019