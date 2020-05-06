Donald Butler Hussey, Sr., 97, of North Attleboro passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Madonna Manor due to complications from COVID 19. He is survived by his wife of 67 wonderful years, Marjorie (Stack) Hussey.
Don was born in Milton, MA on May 10, 1922 to Irene (Corbett) & Philip Hussey.
He leaves behind a son, Donald Hussey, Jr. of North Attleboro. Daughter, Lynne Perreault, wife of Perry Perreault of North Attleboro. Grandsons, Perry, Jake and Nicolas and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Robert, John, Richard Hussey, Virginia Mundy, Eleanor Markard and Phyllis Tonry. He is survived by his brother George Hussey.
Don graduated from Milton High School and attended Northeastern University. He served in the US Navy in WWII. He worked as a wool buyer for many years with Roxbury Carpet Company. After that, he served as Assistant Vice President of Framingham Trust Company and then became Director of Facilities for North Attleboro Public Schools. Don's most rewarding job was to serve as Town Clerk/Tax Collector and Justice of the Peace in North Attleboro until his retirement.
His many years of selfless public service included serving as Chairman of the North Attleboro Zoning Board of Appeals and Director of the Industrial Commission and a dedicated RTM member for many years. He served as President of the Rotary Clubs of North Attleboro and Framingham. Don was very active with the United way for many years and also served as a Trustee of the Central Congregational Church.
Don loved carpentry, construction and was very handy. He could truly do it all. He built his home in North Attleboro and two summer homes in Pocasset, MA where he met and fell in love with his wife Marjorie. Spending summers at the beach made him happiest. He was an avid sailor and enjoyed refinishing an old boat or two. Living in an island-like community, Don was the one everybody went to, to borrow a tool, get advice or help with a project. He taught many how to row a boat, sail and tie a proper knot.
He loved spending time with grandsons - at the beach, boating, puttering about in the garage, building bird houses and other projects, playing cards, games and watching movies.
He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend - always a smile, kind word and helpful hand. He will be missed by those that knew him and remembered for all that he taught us. We are grateful to have been part of his beautiful life.
Don's family would like to express their deep appreciation to the loving staff of Madonna Manor for their care and kindness this past year and a half.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Don's name to any of these charities:
Richards Memorial Library, 118 N. Washington St. N. Attleboro, MA 02760
Rotary Club International - https://www.rotary.org/en/donate
United Way of Greater Attleboro/Taunton - https://donate.supportunitedway.org/give
A celebration of Don's life will be held at a future date.
Arrangements entrusted to Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro.
To give online condolences to Don's family, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 6, 2020.