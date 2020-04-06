|
|
CHARLEBOIS, Donald Eloi
85, of North Attleboro, MA, originally from Attleboro, MA, died peacefully, at home, on Saturday, April 4, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 60 years to Anne (Leonard). He was the devoted son of the late Uderic and Leodia (Collette) Charlebois.
Donald was a graduate of St. Joseph's School, in Attleboro, Coyle High School, in Taunton and St. Francis University, in Loretto, PA. He was a brother of the Theta Kappa Phi fraternity. Donald ran the testing center for fire protection at Factory Mutual for 35 years. He served in the Army Reserves Military Police and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
He was the loving father to Peter (Beth) of Coventry, RI, Donald, Jr of Blackstone, John (Nancy) of Cape Elizabeth, ME and the proud grandfather to Krystallee, Zeth, Julia, Benjamin, Bowen and Hudson.
He was a dedicated brother to Rita Augat of Townsend, Roger Charlebois of Plainville and the late Jeanne Pion and Robert Charlebois.
Donald was a long-time member of Sacred Heart Parish in North Attleboro where he taught CCD and volunteered for many years. He was honored with the Marian Award by the Archdiocese of Fall River for his service to the parish. He was also recognized for his outstanding charitable efforts with the Saint Vincent de Paul society. He was an assistant scoutmaster with Troup 30 of the Boy Scouts of America for many years.
He loved bowling and was an avid bowler with the Holy Name Bowling League. He and Anne loved camping and enjoyed camping trips with family and friends for almost their whole married life.
Donald was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He loved and enjoyed life and was loved by many. He will be missed always and forever held close in our hearts.
At this sad time there, unfortunately, cannot be visiting hours or a funeral mass. Burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery in North Attleboro.
Arrangements provided by Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro.
To sign an online guestbook for Donald, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 6, 2020