Donald William Crookes Sr., 72, of Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Boston Medical Center in Boston, MA. He was the beloved husband of Donna J. (Antaya) Crookes, whom he married on October 12, 1968.
Born on March 6, 1947 in Taunton, MA, he was the son of the late Albert K. Crookes Sr. and the late Virginia M. (Greene) Crookes.
A graduate of Pilgrim High School, Warwick, RI, Class of 1965, where he played football and wrestling.
He proudly and honorably served our country in the United States Air Force and Army.
Donald started his career in retail management and then worked for many years in Sales and Marketing for Texas Instruments before retiring when he then became an entrepreneur. He worked alongside his son as the Founder and CEO of the former Hy-SyEnce Inc. A resident of Attleboro since 1979, Donald previously lived in New York, New Hampshire, Connecticut and Maine.
He was a man of faith, and attended St. Luke's Episcopal Church in East Greenwich, RI, serving as an acolyte there in his younger years.
A caring, generous, and active man, he had many interests and passions throughout his life. He loved cooking, gadgets and electronics of every kind. Donald grew up on the water; he loved spending time there throughout his life, and enjoyed fishing, quahogging and body surfing. He held a special place in his heart for his dogs, especially his current dog, "Mia". Donald was a volunteer firefighter in Maine and was active with the South Attleboro Lions Club, the Foxboro YMCA, and had started the PTO at the Hyman Fine Elementary School when his children were younger. More than anything, he cherished his family and loved spending time with his children, and then his grandchildren. He especially loved watching them play sports.
In addition to his dear wife, Donna, he leaves his loving children: Donald William Crookes Jr. and his partner, Maria T. Yunis, of Framingham, MA; and Melissa J. Lyons and her husband, Ray R. Lyons, of Attleboro, MA. He was the proud and adoring grandfather of Lilyana J. Lyons, Sophia M. Lyons, and William R. Lyons. Donald was the brother of Albert "Skip" Kenneth Crookes Jr. of Ilion, NY, and his late wife, Joan (Reed) Crookes, and David T. Crookes and his wife, Maureen O'Connor, of Mashpee, MA. He leaves several nieces and nephews and many dear friends.
Friends and family are cordially invited to honor and remember Donald by gathering for a Memorial Visitation with Veteran's Honors on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, immediately followed by a Funeral Service at 3:00 p.m. at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, followed by Full Military Honors.
Burial services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Donald to the Sturdy Memorial Hospital Foundation Prostate Cancer Support Group, 211 Park Street, Attleboro, MA 02703.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 20, 2020