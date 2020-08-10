Donald G. Moran, 90
Dateline: Mansfield, MA
Donald G. Moran, age 90, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully, in the presence of his loving family on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Hope Health Hospice Center in Providence. He was the beloved husband of Patricia M. (Caton) Moran, to whom he was wed for nearly sixty-nine years.
Born in Boston, MA on February 26, 1930, he was a loving son of the late John M. and Pennelfore G. (McNicholas) Moran.
Don grew up in the West Roxbury neighborhood of Boston and was a graduate of Boston English High School. During the time of the Korean War, he proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army and was honorably discharged with the rank Sergeant.
A resident of Mansfield for the past forty-six years, Mr. Moran had been employed for the U.S. Postal Service. Following a career that spanned thirty years, he retired as Postmaster for the Town of Wellesley.
A communicant of Saint Mary's Church in Mansfield, Donald served as a former coach and vice president for Mansfield Little League and as a former coach and president of for Mattapan Little League.
Don's life was truly centered around his adoring family. He especially loved attending his grandchildren's events and family vacations spent in the beautiful White Mountains of New Hampshire.
Mr. Moran enjoyed playing golf and organizing the annual Moran Family Golf Tournaments. He also loved music, especially Broadway and Frank Sinatra hits. He was also an avid reader and will always be remembered for his knack and humor for telling stories.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his devoted children: Kathleen Goffredo and her husband Frank of Mansfield, John Moran and his wife Nancy of Stoughton, Mark Moran and his wife Monique of Greenville, RI, James Moran of Leander, TX, Kevin Moran and his wife Mary of Mansfield, Gary Moran and his wife Jodi of Mansfield and Karen Conte and her husband Samuele of Mansfield. He was the dear brother of the late Grace Moran and John Moran and is also survived by his cherished 16 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
His funeral Mass, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be celebrated on Thursday, August 13th at 10:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106) Mansfield. Military honors will be rendered at the conclusion of services and burial will take privately at a later date at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Mansfield.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, August 12th from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.
In lieu of flowers, Donald's family has requested that contributions in his memory be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.
