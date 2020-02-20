|
BROCKTON – Donald "Bubba" Gaskin, 85, of Brockton passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Brockton VA Hospital.
Born July 22, 1934, he was a son of the late Arthur and Angeline (Tingley) Gaskin.
Bubba was a lifetime resident of North Attleboro before moving to Brockton five years ago. He worked as a sign painter and painted and worked doing paint detailing on cars and trucks for many years before retirement.
He was a proud U.S. Marine Veteran.
Bubba loved to golf, play cards and enjoyed spending time with friends and sharing stories.
He is survived by his sister Elizabeth Beyersdorfer and husband Jack of Plainville and many nieces and nephews.
He was brother of the late Arthur Gaskin, Jr. and William Gaskin.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, February 26 from 3-5 p.m. at the Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro. A funeral service will be held at the conclusion of visitation at 5p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the North Attleboro Veterans Department, 43 South Washington Street, North Attleboro, MA 02760.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 20, 2020