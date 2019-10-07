|
Donald Joseph Burlone, Jr., age 63, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.
Donald was born on February 29, 1956 in Boston and was a graduate of Foxborough High School, Class of 1974 and attended Dean Junior College in Franklin. He was employed as the Director of Corporate Purchasing at Invensys in Foxborough. Donald married his wife Mary Jo on March 30, 1985 in Norwood. He was a former Foxborough youth basketball coach and played men's softball in the Foxborough League. He was a dedicated Boston sports fan and enjoyed playing golf. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and spending time with his family. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Beloved husband of Mary Jo (Adamic) Burlone. Adoring father of Kaitlyn and her husband James Brown of Smithfield, RI and Donald A. Burlone of Mansfield and step father of Michael Collins and his wife Kimberly of NJ. Devoted grandfather of Tessa Brown, Edward Collins and Melissa Collins. Treasured son of Mary Burlone Stewart and her husband Donald of Falmouth and the late Donald J. Burlone, Sr. Brother of Carol Altieri and her husband Steven of North Attleboro and Stephen Burlone and his wife Susan of Foxborough. Loving uncle of Steven Altieri, Daniel Altieri, John Altieri, Amanda Lewis, Paige Burlone and Austin Burlone.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday, October 8 from 4 PM to 7 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday at 10 AM at St. Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter Street, Foxborough. Interment to follow at Rock Hill Cemetery, Foxborough. For additional information please contact 508 543-5471. To send an on line condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Donald's memory may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 7, 2019