Donald M. "Donnie" Andres, age 84, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Wingate at Norton. He was the beloved husband of Joanne C. (Mitcheroney) Andres, to whom he celebrated sixty years of marriage on April 23rd.
Born in Niagara Falls, New York on September 14, 1935, he was a loving son of the late Clarence and Elizabeth (Haren) Andres.
Donnie grew up and was educated in Minetto, New York. He proudly served his country for three years as a member of the United States Navy and following his honorable discharge, began his first job at the Mickey Thompson Speed Shop.
Mr. Andres moved to Mansfield in 1966 and ran the former Dons Phillips 66 Service Station in Mansfield. He also worked at the former Fullers Hardware Store in Mansfield and prior to retiring, was the proud owner of Mansfield Marine and Power, a company he operated for twenty-seven years.
Donnie was a familiar face and well-respected member of the Mansfield Community and an all-around "great guy". He was the # 1 fan of NASCAR Racing, loved anything mechanical and passing his knowledge and wisdom onto younger mechanics. A charter member of the Mansfield Lodge of Elks and communicant of Saint Mary's Church in Mansfield, most of all Donnie loved spending time with his adoring family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his devoted children: Susan E. Andres and her spouse Meaghan Ellsworth of New Mexico, Michele Connor and her husband Michael of Mansfield, Jeffrey M. Andres, Sr. of Mansfield, Timothy Andres of North Attleboro and Julie Andres of Mansfield. He was the cherished grandfather of Jeffrey Andres, Jr. and his wife Laurel, Brittany Connor, Nicholas McCaffrey and great grandfather of Vivian Andres. He was the dear brother of Robert Andres and his wife Peggy of New York, the late Gene Andres and is also survived by his loving nieces and nephews.
Services and burial will be private and visiting hours are omitted.
Those wishing may remember Donnie with a donation in his memory made to the New England Center and Home for Veterans, 17 Court St., Unit 2601, Boston, MA 02108 or St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.
Services and burial will be private and visiting hours are omitted.
Those wishing may remember Donnie with a donation in his memory made to the New England Center and Home for Veterans, 17 Court St., Unit 2601, Boston, MA 02108 or St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 20, 2020.