Donald Maynard Woodcock, 87, of Cumberland, RI, formerly of Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Friday, November 13, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Christine (Cushman) Easton-Woodcock whom he married on July 6, 1996.
Born in Boston, MA on June 21, 1933, he was a son of the late Pomell Luther Woodcock and the late Lillian (Lyons) Woodcock. He was raised and educated in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood of Boston. He moved to Cumberland, RI three years ago from Attleboro, MA where he had been a resident for 28 years.
He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Korean conflict era.
Mr. Woodcock was previously employed as a golf course groundskeeper and more recently as a security guard for Webster Bank in Attleboro.
He treasured the times gardening and creating arts and crafts.
In addition to his wife of 24 years, he was the father of Ana Cameron and her husband, John Cameron, of North Smithfield, RI; Jodie Poljacik and her husband, Brian Poljacik, of Grantham, New Hampshire; Dawn Orlando of Mansfield and Shelley Rings of Wilton, NH; and several additional children. He was the grandfather of many.
Funeral services and burial will be private.
