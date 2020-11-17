1/1
Donald Maynard Woodcock
1933 - 2020
Donald Maynard Woodcock, 87, of Cumberland, RI, formerly of Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Friday, November 13, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Christine (Cushman) Easton-Woodcock whom he married on July 6, 1996.
Born in Boston, MA on June 21, 1933, he was a son of the late Pomell Luther Woodcock and the late Lillian (Lyons) Woodcock. He was raised and educated in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood of Boston. He moved to Cumberland, RI three years ago from Attleboro, MA where he had been a resident for 28 years.
He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Korean conflict era.
Mr. Woodcock was previously employed as a golf course groundskeeper and more recently as a security guard for Webster Bank in Attleboro.
He treasured the times gardening and creating arts and crafts.
In addition to his wife of 24 years, he was the father of Ana Cameron and her husband, John Cameron, of North Smithfield, RI; Jodie Poljacik and her husband, Brian Poljacik, of Grantham, New Hampshire; Dawn Orlando of Mansfield and Shelley Rings of Wilton, NH; and several additional children. He was the grandfather of many.
Funeral services and burial will be private.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro. (508) 695-0200



Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
November 17, 2020
Our thoughts remain with you and your family at this time. We are honored by the trust and confidence you have placed in us during this difficult time.
The Staff of Dyer-Lake Funeral Home & Cremation Services
