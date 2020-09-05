Donald Michael DeAdder, age 61, passed away September 2, 2020 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital. He was the son of the late Walter DeAdder, Sr. and Dorothy (Noonan) DeAdder.
Donald was born on November 28, 1958 in Norwood and was a graduate of Foxborough High School, Class of 1977. Donald was a correctional officer for 34 years at MCI Norfolk retiring in 2012. He was a member of the Elks in N. Attleboro and enjoyed attending and participating in car shows. He loved his dog Lily and their daily walks, but he most enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Devoted brother of Patricia Laster of Foxborough and Walter DeAdder, Jr and his wife Cathy of Millbury. Loving uncle of Lindsey Laster, Lauren and her husband Joe Bosse, Walter DeAdder III and his wife Lee, Gary DeAdder and his wife Daniele, and Sarah and her husband Frank Pulido. Great uncle of Lyla, Cameron and Nathan.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday, September 9 from 6 PM to 8 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough with adherence to COVID-19 precautions and social distancing. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 11 AM at St. Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter Street, Foxborough. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Foxborough. To send an on-line condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice
.