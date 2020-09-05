1/1
Donald Michael DeAdder
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Michael DeAdder, age 61, passed away September 2, 2020 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital. He was the son of the late Walter DeAdder, Sr. and Dorothy (Noonan) DeAdder.

Donald was born on November 28, 1958 in Norwood and was a graduate of Foxborough High School, Class of 1977. Donald was a correctional officer for 34 years at MCI Norfolk retiring in 2012. He was a member of the Elks in N. Attleboro and enjoyed attending and participating in car shows. He loved his dog Lily and their daily walks, but he most enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Devoted brother of Patricia Laster of Foxborough and Walter DeAdder, Jr and his wife Cathy of Millbury. Loving uncle of Lindsey Laster, Lauren and her husband Joe Bosse, Walter DeAdder III and his wife Lee, Gary DeAdder and his wife Daniele, and Sarah and her husband Frank Pulido. Great uncle of Lyla, Cameron and Nathan.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday, September 9 from 6 PM to 8 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough with adherence to COVID-19 precautions and social distancing. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 11 AM at St. Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter Street, Foxborough. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Foxborough. To send an on-line condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
30 South Street
Foxborough, MA 02035
(508) 543-5471
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roberts & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved