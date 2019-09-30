|
Attleboro – Donald R. Vierra, 69, passed away Thursday September 26, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Susan (Major) Vierra.
Born in Attleboro, he was the son of the late Joseph and Doris (Turgeon) Vierra.
Don was a loving husband, father, poppy and friend. He was a proud self-made man who spent his days living to the fullest. He spent many years racing motorcycles and camping. Don founded and operated his business the Scuba Center in South Attleboro. He brought innumerable people to the depths of the oceans and showed them a whole new world. He had a great appreciation for numbers, finance and of course Texas Hold'Em tournaments. Don and Sue traveled the world making many fantastic friends and memories on their never-ending adventures.
He was a man with incredible integrity who was a mentor, confidant and inspiration to many. His passion for living and his love and devotion for his family and friends was his greatest gift. He was a special gift to many people. Most of all, his favorite people called him POPPY!
Besides his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Darlene Veira and her spouse Tina of Pawtucket, Jennifer Beaulieu and her spouse Kenneth of Woonsocket, four grandchildren, Ryan Collette, Nicklaus Collette and his spouse Kira, Dalilah Veira, Alicia Veira, two great-grandchildren, Madison and Ryan Collette, two brothers, Paul and David Vierra, two sisters, Dorothy Irving and Joan Machado, a niece and several nephews. He was the brother of the late Joseph and Michael Vierra.
His funeral will be held Wednesday October 2, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. from the Darlington Mortuary of L. Heroux & Son 1042 Newport Avenue Pawtucket with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Theresa's Church 18 Baltic Street, Attleboro. Calling Hours will be held Tuesday October 1, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Don's name to: Support Dr. Mega's Research, the Miriam Hospital, 139 Point Street, Providence, R.I. 02903
Published in Sun Chronicle on Sept. 30, 2019