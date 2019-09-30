Home

POWERED BY

Services
Darlington Mortuary Of L Heroux & Son Inc
1042 Newport Ave
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-4376

Donald R. Vierra

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald R. Vierra Notice
Attleboro – Donald R. Vierra, 69, passed away Thursday September 26, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Susan (Major) Vierra.
Born in Attleboro, he was the son of the late Joseph and Doris (Turgeon) Vierra.
Don was a loving husband, father, poppy and friend. He was a proud self-made man who spent his days living to the fullest. He spent many years racing motorcycles and camping. Don founded and operated his business the Scuba Center in South Attleboro. He brought innumerable people to the depths of the oceans and showed them a whole new world. He had a great appreciation for numbers, finance and of course Texas Hold'Em tournaments. Don and Sue traveled the world making many fantastic friends and memories on their never-ending adventures.
He was a man with incredible integrity who was a mentor, confidant and inspiration to many. His passion for living and his love and devotion for his family and friends was his greatest gift. He was a special gift to many people. Most of all, his favorite people called him POPPY!
Besides his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Darlene Veira and her spouse Tina of Pawtucket, Jennifer Beaulieu and her spouse Kenneth of Woonsocket, four grandchildren, Ryan Collette, Nicklaus Collette and his spouse Kira, Dalilah Veira, Alicia Veira, two great-grandchildren, Madison and Ryan Collette, two brothers, Paul and David Vierra, two sisters, Dorothy Irving and Joan Machado, a niece and several nephews. He was the brother of the late Joseph and Michael Vierra.
His funeral will be held Wednesday October 2, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. from the Darlington Mortuary of L. Heroux & Son 1042 Newport Avenue Pawtucket with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Theresa's Church 18 Baltic Street, Attleboro. Calling Hours will be held Tuesday October 1, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Don's name to: Support Dr. Mega's Research, the Miriam Hospital, 139 Point Street, Providence, R.I. 02903


To visit on-line Guest Book and to leave a condolence message please go to www.darlingtonheroux.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Darlington Mortuary Of L Heroux & Son Inc
Download Now