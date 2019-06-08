Services Seekonk Congregational Church 600 Fall River Ave. Seekonk, MA 02771 Donald V. Burnett

Notice Condolences Flowers Donald V. Burnett, 89, of School Street, Rehoboth, formerly of Harrisville, PA, passed away with his wife at his side early Tuesday morning, June 4, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center. He was the beloved husband of Janet (Chambers) Burnett.

Born February 25, 1930 in Ridgeville, PA, he was the son of the late Clyde Burnett and Helen McNeish.

In addition to his wife of 66 years, he leaves two sons, Ron Burnett and his wife Debbie of Berkley, MA and Jay Burnett and his wife Susan of Rehoboth, MA; his son-in-law, Mike Baker of Grove City, PA, his daughter-in-law Missy Burnett Koopman and husband Mark of Sebastian, FL; 7 grandchildren, Jeremy, Chad, Jon, Matt, Katie, Braden and Ashton; 6 great grandchildren; and his brother Lyle Hutchinson of Karns City, PA. He was also the father of the late Kathy (Burnett) Baker and Bob Burnett; and brother of the late Conard Hutchinson and Gaylord Hutchinson.

A memorial service will take place at the Seekonk Congregational Church, 600 Fall River Avenue, Seekonk, MA at 10am on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are greatly appreciated to the Philip Hulitar Hope Hospice Center, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. Published in Sun Chronicle on June 8, 2019