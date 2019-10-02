|
Donna Harris, 62, of Wrentham, passed peacefully at home on September 26, 2019. She was the loving companion of Curt Conner of Wrentham.
Born in Norwood on November 4, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Barbara (Byrnes) Harris. Donna was a graduate of Walpole High School Class of 1975. She worked as an executive assistant at PAR Electric for many years. She enjoyed quilting, cooking, spending time at home, and working in her yard.
Donna is also survived by a brother, Robert Harris of Gloucester, MA, and a sister, Kathleen Kipp of North Attleboro.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service on Monday, October 7th at 10 AM in the RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Wrentham.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Donna's memory may be made to: Community Visiting Nurse Association, 10 Emory Street, Attleboro, MA 02703.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 2, 2019